Amid rumours of marital woes with husband Rajeev, Charu Asopa shares post about 'self-dependence' on Women's Day 2022

On Women's Day, popular actress Charu Asopa shared an empowering post on social media featuring her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen.

Charu's post comes amidst reports of trouble with husband Rajeev Sen.

The actress re-shared a fan page’s post featuring a photo of her and Sushmita from the former’s baby shower on her Instagram story.

The caption read, "Happy Women’s Day. Two beautiful,pretty womens in one frame who have set an example of self-dependence... They told to the whole world that a woman is sufficient to take any responsibility whether it's matter of mother, daughter or anything."

For those unversed, Rajeev Sen recently shared a photo of his four months old daughter Ziana and said that he is missing her a lot. Charu reportedly left for her hometown, Bikaner, a few days ago with her little daughter.

"Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you... Haven't seen you for the longest time... Come jaldi se and play with me," he wrote.

Moments after Rajeev shared his post, fans wondered if their marriage is going through a rough patch. It may be mentioned that Charu and Rajeev have not been posting their usual happy pictures together on social media platforms.

After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu got hitched on June 9, 2019, in a court marriage ceremony, which the couple followed with a Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:31 PM IST