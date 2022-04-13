'Aladdin' actress Anila Kharbanda engaged to a businessman from Chhattisgarh - see photos

Actress Anila Kharbanda got engaged to a businessman from Chhattisgarh on April 10.

The couple will tie the knot in a grand destination ceremony in Kashmir in July 2022.

Several photos of the couple have surfaced online. Take a look:

Anila Kharbanda is also an assistant director, known for 'Ek Anokhi Rakshak Naagkanya' (2020), 'Vighnaharta Ganesha' (2017) and 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' (2018).

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:02 PM IST