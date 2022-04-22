Ahead of second marriage, Vivian Dsena threatens legal action against those who write about his personal life sans consent

Actor Vivian Dsena is known for guarding his personal life and he has no intentions of changing his ways. Little wonder then, he has a handful of friends, an intimate circle with whom he likes to share everything about his life. For him, his personal life is a sacred space, which he doesn’t wish to be infiltrated at any cost.

He says, “I have maintained that I owe my audience and fans all the love, appreciation, and success that I have received from them over the years. However, I am not answerable to anyone regarding my personal life. If anyone wants to know who I am as a person, details regarding my personal life, or what happens within the four walls of my home, then I want to say that I don’t owe anything to them on that front.”

Vivian aspires to entertain the audience but with his work and not by giving them a glimpse into his personal space. He has a reason for it. He asserts, “All of us go through highs and lows in life because it is a journey and not a destination. When I face tough times, I don’t ask for help from my fans, my viewers, or my co-actors. So, when someone doesn’t come to my rescue during my tough times, it is clear that they are not a part of my personal life. I am at a stage, where I know what I want in life and complete privacy is one of them. In fact, I have reached a point where when I get married, people will not even get to know about it. I won’t let it become a public spectacle.”

He adds, “You have watched my show on TV and I make sure to put my best foot forward in every scene even if I am injured or unwell. I don’t give any excuses or compromise on my performance when it comes to my work. But do I come to you to discuss my life, my marriage, bills, or expenses? I don’t. Sometimes, people get too personal by asking me questions regarding my life, which doesn’t even concern them. They become more inquisitive than my own parents. I met someone recently, who started asking me personal questions and I told them clearly that I didn’t owe them any answers. I don’t appreciate it. I have decided that I will not answer or field any questions regarding my personal life. In fact, people who attempt to write about my personal life without my consent will face legal ramifications.”

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:58 AM IST