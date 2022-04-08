Aditya Narayan to return as host for 'Superstar Singer 2'

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is all set to welcome the judges, captains, contestants, and the host of 'Superstar Singer' – Season 2 this weekend.

The singing reality show is all set to premiere on April 23.

Gracing the sets will be the super judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with the captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali followed by talented contestants – Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu and Pratyush Anand and host Aditya Narayan.

During the show, the judges will talk about their glorious achievements in the music industry and the contestants of 'Superstar Singer' will entertain the audience with some melodious tunes.

Not only this but the captains will also be seen engaging in some fun banters with Kapil Sharma followed by Aditya Narayan who will talk about his fatherhood and his excitement about hosting the second season of the singing reality show.

