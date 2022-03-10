Aditya Narayan shares FIRST photo of his newborn baby girl Tvisha, hints at taking a break from social media

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan on Thursday shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl Tvisha on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Aditya posted an adorable photo in which he can be seen carrying the baby in his arms.

However, Aditya didn't reveal her face but only the back of her head.

"Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world," he captioned his post.

On Wednesday, Aditya hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and responding to one of the questions, the singer had revealed her daughter's name.

The singer had also said that he need's his wife Shweta Agarwal's permission before sharing the photo of Tvisha. "The elders say it should be 40 days post birth,' he added.

A few days back, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture from his wedding day and revealed that their daughter was born on February 24, 2022. He wrote, “Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”

In the picture, he can be seen applying sindoor (vermilion) on Shweta's head.

Back in January, the couple announced they are expecting their first child. The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like "Dil Bechara" and "Ram Leela", while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt's horror film "Shaapit" and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie "Kiccha".

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:10 PM IST