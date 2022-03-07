Aditya Narayan pens emotional note as he quits hosting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' after 8 years: 'With a heavy heart, I bid adieu...'

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who has been hosting singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for over eight years, has now retired from the show.

Taking to Instagram, days after welcoming baby girl, Aditya penned an emotional note and announced that he will no longer be a part of the show as a host.

"With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18 year old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes🤯 Time really does fly," he wrote, along with several photos from the show.

As soon as he shared the post, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani commented, "Man...kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man."

Actress Nia Sharma wrote, "more power to youuuuuuuuu!!!!"

In an earlier interview with the Free Press Journal, Aditya had said, "I am quitting hosting music reality shows. Since 2015 I have been hosting non-stop. Now I want to produce content. I want to do music albums as well as content for OTT and TV. It’s the right time. My heart is sure that this is what I want to do. It’s also time to work on my childhood dream of winning a Grammy for India. All eyes are on India. It’s our time to shine globally. We just need to put our heads down and put in the hard work."

Aditya and actor Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl on February 24, 2022. He shared the good news with his fans on social media earlier this month.

Back in January, the couple announced they are expecting their first child. The duo got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony.

