Abhinav Shukla says somebody would be a 'fool' to not admit wife Rubina Dilaik is more successful than him

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been married for several years now and the couple has faced many ups and downs in their marital life.

While Rubina has headlined several popular daily soaps until now, Abhinav is known for playing supporting roles in shows.

However, Abhinav has no qualms in accepting the fact that his wife is more successful than him in the acting career. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor said that he is very practical about it and that he would be a fool to not admit that she is a bigger star.

He added that even though she is a bigger star, that is about her profession, and when she comes home, she is only his wife.

Rubina too shared that Abhinav has always made sure to make her feel comfortable that she is more successful in her career than him. She also said that her husband has always been very supportive of her and that she is 'biggest fan'.

Rubina and Abhinav had participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' together. The actress has been a part of several daily soaps including 'Chhoti Bahu' and 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

She is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh', co-starring Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

On the other hand, Abhinav Abhinav has acted in shows like 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi', as well as 'Chotti Bahu'.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:40 PM IST