'Abhay 3' actress Divya Agarwal opens up on being typecast as a negative character: 'My on-screen roles are exact opposite of who I am in real life'

Divya Agarwal has come up to be the surprise package in the recently released third installment of the crime thriller 'Abhay'.

Divya plays Harleen, an enigmatic social media person by day, who has a thing for committing cold-blooded murders with her partner. The actress has been raking in rave reviews for her performance.

In her previous release, 'Cartel', Divya donned multiple tricky and challenging get ups as she played the role of an assassin.

When asked if the actress has a fear of being typecast, Divya said, "Luckily the characters that I've played so far, be it in 'Cartel' or 'Abhay 3', both of them have a lot of layers. A lot of work went behind playing them and I am hopeful that the industry and the casting directors are taking note of it in a way where they see my potential and not just the fact that I have done two negative characters back to back."

But truth be told, Divya believes that she indeed has nothing much to worry about. Elaborating on why she feels this way, Divya added, "People know me, the real me from my reality shows. They know the real Divya Agarwal, the person behind the cameras. So my on-screen roles are exactly opposite of what I do and what my characteristics are in real life. Fortunately for me, they know Divya and they also see and love me in any character that I play on the screen."

Reiterating the fact that the essence of the role is of more importance to her than anything else, Divya said that she will always take up roles and characters that have substance and will give her scope to perform. "I do get calls to play a cute girlfriend or a cute sister. But I choose to pick characters and scripts that are really different from what I am and really different from what I can do. So yes, there is a little fear but hopefully I have so far balanced it out with my reel life and real life personalities and will continue doing so," she concluded.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:12 PM IST