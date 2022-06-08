'Aashram 3' actor Rushad Rana shares video of man watching his scene in Mumbai local; calls it 'great feeling'

Rushad Rana, who was recently seen in 'Aashram 3', is garnering much appreciation from the masses for his role.

'Aashram 3' has hit 100 million views within just 32 hours of it's release and Rushad's performance is already being loved a lot. Earlier today, the actor shared a live proof of the show and his performance being loved by the audience as he saw a fellow passenger munching on his scene of the show.

Sharing the video of the incident, Rushad penned down a caption that said, "This is how #Aashram3 has reached 100 million screens in 32 hours!! It is a great feeling when you by chance see a fellow passenger watching your scene!! Talk about coincidences!! #blessed #elated Japnaam 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

On the professional front, the actor continues to work on TV in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' and aspires to work more in the OTT space.

The actor had taken a three year sabbatical from acting and is now back with a bang. Post his sabbatical, the actor made a comeback with the show 'Anupamaa' and went on to do multiple TV and web projects such as 'Modern Love Mumbai', along with 'Aashram 3'.