e-Paper Get App

'Aashram 3' actor Rushad Rana shares video of man watching his scene in Mumbai local; calls it 'great feeling'

Rushad was also seen in 'Anupamaa'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Rushad Rana, who was recently seen in 'Aashram 3', is garnering much appreciation from the masses for his role.

'Aashram 3' has hit 100 million views within just 32 hours of it's release and Rushad's performance is already being loved a lot. Earlier today, the actor shared a live proof of the show and his performance being loved by the audience as he saw a fellow passenger munching on his scene of the show.

Sharing the video of the incident, Rushad penned down a caption that said, "This is how #Aashram3 has reached 100 million screens in 32 hours!! It is a great feeling when you by chance see a fellow passenger watching your scene!! Talk about coincidences!! #blessed #elated Japnaam 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

On the professional front, the actor continues to work on TV in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' and aspires to work more in the OTT space.

The actor had taken a three year sabbatical from acting and is now back with a bang. Post his sabbatical, the actor made a comeback with the show 'Anupamaa' and went on to do multiple TV and web projects such as 'Modern Love Mumbai', along with 'Aashram 3'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Aashram 3' actor Rushad Rana shares video of man watching his scene in Mumbai local; calls it 'great feeling'

RECENT STORIES

NCP party workers meet Thane police chief, demand immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma

NCP party workers meet Thane police chief, demand immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma

Mithali Raj retires: VVS Laxman leads praise for veteran India cricketer

Mithali Raj retires: VVS Laxman leads praise for veteran India cricketer

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New Delhi

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New Delhi

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, DGCA makes masks mandatory throughout journey; violators may be...

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, DGCA makes masks mandatory throughout journey; violators may be...

India vs SA, 1st T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India vs SA, 1st T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online