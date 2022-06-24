Teji Mandi Explains: Is the US recession weakening the IT sector?

Representative Image | Pexel

What’s Happening?

The Information Technology (IT) sector is known to weather all storms that affect the economy. This time the IT sector looks nervous, given the weak macro environment and upcoming recession in the US. The American market is the most important for Indian IT companies as they generate about 40-78% of revenues from there. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra, the top five firms, have more than 50% exposure to the US market. Meanwhile, a rise in interest rates and fear of recession will risk the companies’ margins.

IT companies are also facing a high attrition risk in India's rising startup culture. Hence, IT stocks this year have seen a sharp correction of about 25% due to the slowdown in IT spending in the US.

Should This Concern You?

During the pandemic, it was expected that the IT sector would be negatively impacted, but that did not happen. The IT sector survived the market crash and continued to book profits. A similar pattern might take place this year too. There can be a repeat of the pandemic experience whereby firms will maintain IT spending to improve productivity and combat the recession. The biggest challenge, however, will be high employee costs and high attrition. This will eat the companies' margins and reflect in their valuations.

What Lies Ahead?

A recession in the US market is one of the real challenges, but the biggest one would be to balance revenue and employee cost. Since IT firms are already struggling with revenue per employee, it will be essential to monitor these factors before investing in IT stocks.