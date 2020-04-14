Zyfra introduces remote IoT system for monitoring machines in India

New Delhi -- Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider Zyfra has launched an Internet of Things (IoT) innovation in the form of a cloud-based version of its ''MDCplus'' machine monitoring system which allows remote monitoring of computerised numerical control (CNC) machines already installed by the company for industry clients in India.

Over 500 of these CNC machines have already been connected in India last year by Zyfra's clients in the Indian industry which includes the Indian Railways which has recorded a 20 per cent rise in productivity following the installation, the company said in a statement.

Through this innovation, Zyfra's MDCplus system can be reached at the edge using an application programming interface in the cloud and an operator interface, it said.

Cloud access to the data is available with web desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Servers provide reliable data storage in local locations, as well as guarantee maximum stability in accordance with the highest requirements.

MDCplus collects overall data from all types of machines and monitors energy consumption, which results in substantial increase in machine utilisation and energy saving. On average, equipment monitoring increases production efficiency by 20 per cent.

The installation of the cloud-based version takes around 30 minutes and it eliminates the need to purchase and maintain expensive servers with no support, training or integration service required, as per the company.

The solution allows access to the data from anywhere using a mobile phone or desktop.

Zyfra has connected 9,000 CNC machines to its MDCplus real-time machine monitoring and manufacturing data collection system. The projects have been implemented in Bulgaria, China, Finland, France, India, Romania, Turkey and Singapore.

Pavel Rastopshin, Managing Director of Zyfra said: "By 2021 we are looking at more than 15,000 MDCplus installations across the globe. Cloud technology provides the ability to deploy solutions in more countries around the world. This provides the necessary geographic scale in accordance with the requirements of the users."