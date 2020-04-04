Zoom routing video conference calls, keys via servers in China

Toronto: US-based video meeting app Zoom courted a fresh controversy when security researchers from Citizen Lab at University of Toronto found that that some Zoom calls are being routed through servers in China, along with conference encryption and decryption keys used to secure those calls.

According to the researchers, Zoom appears to own three companies in China through which at least 700 employees are paid to develop Zoom's software.

"Zoom can avoid paying US wages while selling to US customers, thus increasing their profit margin. However, this arrangement may make Zoom responsive to pressure from Chinese authorities,' said the team.

During its analysis, the security researchers also identified a security issue with Zoom's Waiting Room feature.

"Assessing that the issue presented a risk to users, we have initiated a responsible vulnerability disclosure process with Zoom. We are not currently providing public information about the issue to prevent it from being abused," the team said in a detailed statement on Friday.

While the mainline Zoom app (zoom.us) was reportedly blocked in China in November 2019, there are several third-party Chinese companies that sell the Zoom app within China (zoom.cn, zoomvip.cn, zoomcloud.cn).

Citizen Lab said it has initiated a responsible disclosure process with Zoom over Waiting Room vulnerability.