Zoom out? 3 alternatives you can use as video conferencing platform sees partial outage

But work (and socialisation) must go on. And while many of us have over the recent months become accustomed to the Zoom interface, here are three alternatives that you can use while the company restores normalcy to its services:

1. Google Hangouts Meet

Perhaps the most popular alternative to the Zoom app, Google Hangouts already has a massive following. According to its website, "anyone with a Google Account can create an online meeting with up to 100 participants and meet for up to 60 minutes per meeting (up to 24 hours per meeting through Sept. 30, 2020)". Meetings can have up to 250 internal or external participants and live streaming is possible with up to 100,000 viewers within a domain.

You can use it on your device browser or download from Google Play or the Apple Store.



2. JioMeet

The Aatma Nirbhar version of Zoom and Google Meet, this has an interface that is rather similar to that of Zoom, and users will not face much difficulty while navigating it.

It does not require any payment or codes and invites and gives the user the opportunity to make unlimited group calls that can have up to a 100 participants. According to the company, a call can be uninterrupted for up to 24 hours.

Download links:

macOS: Click here

Android: Click here

Windows: Click here

iOS: Click here

Web: Click here

3. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft's offering in this space, while having some of the same features, is also different in that it has positioned itself as being "everything a team needs". Those with Office 365 accounts can work together in real time on Office applications such as Word and Excel and PowerPoint.

You can also get up to 10 GB of cloud storage access as a team and as its listing on the Google Play Store says you can chat one to one, "use group messages or dedicated channels to communicate with the entire team" or even have to-do lists, calendars and more.

The app is available for both Android and iOS users.