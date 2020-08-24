Zoom Down: How to check if your Zoom App has stopped working?

Popular video conferencing app that witnessed a rise in usage amid the novel coronavirus outbreak has stopped working.
There are multiple ways to figure out if there is an outage, instead of continuing to talk, assuming it’s running smoothly.
If you're facing poor network connectivity, you will immediately see blank screens of other participants. This means your internet connection is weak or completely down.
However, during an outage, you will see a an “error” message on your screen.
The best way to determine if your app, or Zoom in this case is working or not is by following these simple steps.
You can visit DownDetector, a platform that checks for apps or websites that are down or functioning.
Type Zoom in its search bar and you will see the working status of the same.
DownDetector will show you the status and LIVE outage situation across the world through its map.
You can also report the same on Twitter.
Many Twitter users shared their ordeal on the microblogging platform and received replies from the company.