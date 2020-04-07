Zomato begins grocery delivery in 80 Indian cities

New Delhi: After initial hiccups, Zomato has started grocery delivery in over 80 Indian cities with supplying essentials and is set to launch takeaway service in Australia and Portugal to support restaurants, its CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said that all proceeds from the Zomato Gold subscriptions in April would go towards supporting restaurant workers in need and the users will get an additional year of Gold free.

"This has already been launched in India and the UAE, and will be live in other markets over the next few days," the Zomato CEO said in a statement.