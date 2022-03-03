ZebPay lists GARI token on platform

ZebPay, crypto asset exchange, today announced that it has listed the GARI token on the platform, enabling investors to buy and sell the token on the platform.

ZebPay was one of the earlier Indian crypto exchanges to do so, having listed the token in January, it said in a statement. GARI, built in partnership with Solana, is the monetary and governance token of India’s leading short-video sharing platform, Chingari.

The listing was done as a part of ZebPay’s Xpress Listing initiative which aims to make the trading experience better by integrating customer feedback – one of the common ones being the adding on to the token available on the ZebPay platform. Since the listing in January, the GARI token has witnessed considerable traction from across Indian cities and age groups, it said.

Avinash Shekhar, CEO, ZebPay, said, “As both the Web 3.0 space and creator economy rise in India, the GARI token is a great blend of both. We’re glad to list an Indian token that seeks to create a crypto-powered creator economy. ”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:38 PM IST