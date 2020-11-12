YouTubeDown? Video platform suffers massive outage; services restored now

YouTube users in many areas have been facing issues over the last few hours in accessing the video platform - an issue that the company is working to fix.

As per reports that cite outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, the issue had affected around 250,000 users. The problem appears to have developed late on Wednesday, with many complaining that they could not watch videos.

"If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates," the company had tweeted at around 6:00 am.

Now, YouTube says that the platform has been restored to normalcy. "...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices and YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," the handle tweeted.