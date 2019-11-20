You can now create your own memes with Facebook's new app

Make your own memes, suggests Facebook through its new app. Whale is the latest creation of the company's New Product Experimentation (NPE) division and it is essentially a meme creator.

The strangely named app can now be found on the Apple App Store. However, it is only available for people in Canada -- at least at the moment.

Speaking about their experimental app department, the Facebook team had earlier said that any NPE app that does not prove useful to people will be shut down.

Coming back to Whale, you can use existing stock photos, use your phone camera or select an image from your gallery to get started with your meme-making. There are plenty of options after that. Pick a blank, 2-grid, 3-grid or 4-grid canvas and add text, emojis, filters or even special effects. If you're particularly artistic you can even try creating a freeform meme.

NPE, which was set up to make experimental consumer apps has previously released two other apps, Aux and Bump. Aux is a social music listening app, while Bump can be used for chatting. With social media apps on the rise, Facebook is increasingly putting effort to innovate upon its offerings. In such a scenario, Whale maybe a curious choice. Meme making apps abound on the Play Stores and technically speaking, one does not actually require a special app to create a meme.

Nonetheless, we can now anticipate a superlative meme-making experience from Facebook.