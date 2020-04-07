Xiaomi patents new smartphone with waterfall display

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new smartphone with waterfall display.

The patent was filed back in September 2019 with the Chinese Patent Office, CNIPA and was published on April 3.

Now, the patent has been included in the Global Design Database of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office). This new UI reveals a smartphone with a waterfall display on either side, in other words, a curved edge display that completely covers the sides.