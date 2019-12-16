Xiaomi Mi Band 3i to go on open sale via Flipkart starting today

Xiaomi announced a budget fitness tracker last month dubbed as Mi Band 3i. This fitness band boasts up to 20 days of battery life, OLED display, activity tracking and water resistance up to 50 meters. The band can be paired with the phone using Bluetooth and can be used to display alerts for messages and calls.

The Mi Band 3i, priced at Rs. 1,299, was only available on Mi.com exclusively and will be now sold via Flipkart in an open sale going forward. Flipkart is offering a 5% discount on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and a 5% cashback on Flipkart co-branded card with Axis bank.

Among other key features of the band is its 0.78-inch OLED display with 300 nits peak brightness, a capacitive touch screen and offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 4.2. Its 110-mAh battery can last up to 20 days in a single charge. The Mi Band 3i supports devices running Android 4.4, and iOS 9.0 or above.

Unlike the Mi Band 3, this fitness band does not feature an inbuilt heart rate tracker yet can track activities like cycling, running and walking. It also offers weather forecasts, sleep tracking and comes with an inbuilt calorie counter as well.