Xiaomi Mi 10 gets February 13 launch date in China; details inside

Xiaomi will launch its new Mi 10 smartphones on February 13 in China followed by a global launch 10 days later on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain.
The smartphone company announced its launch in China on Weibo - Chinese social network. Whereas, the global launch was teased on Twitter.
'Lights...? READY! Camera...? READY! ACTION!" the tweet read.
Reportedly, the two models will be named Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. With four back cameras, which is now a common design among smartphones, it also features a curved screen.
Mi 10 will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and also a potential 66-watt fast charging. Amidst coronavirus outbreak, Xiaomi has confirmed its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference while many other electronic companies withdrew.
Xiaomi Vice-President and Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing turned to Weibo to tease one of the features of the company's upcoming phones show impressive zoom range.
Having been the harbinger of crushed hopes for the last few weeks, the Xiaomi VP finally shared some news that's bound to get fans excited about the Chinese giant's upcoming phones. It was apparently snowing in Beijing and Weibing decided to share the moment with his followers on Weibo, Android Central reported on Wednesday.
