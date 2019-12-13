Xiaomi K30’s front camera setup is actually not what it looks like

Xiaomi recently launched its new smartphone under the Redmi lineup, the K30 in China. The K series is designed to offer premium hardware at an affordable price and succeeds the highly successful Redmi K20 series launched earlier this year.
The two phones, Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G house a 6.67-inches LCD display with 1080*2400-pixel resolution boasting 120Hz refresh rates. The K30 is powered by a Snapdragon 720 SoC while the 5G variant comes with the all-new Snapdragon 765G SoC. The 4G variant could make its way to India soon.
One of the many highlights of these devices is the dual under-display selfie camera setup housed in a pill-shaped cutout. This camera design looks similar to the one present on Samsung Galaxy S10 + and was one of the main talking points among the fans, since the launch.
However, quite a few social media posts following the launch have highlighted that the two selfie cameras are housed in two different punch holes, separated by a wide enough space between them. Going by social media posts, it looks like Xiaomi has offered multiple options to hide this ‘gap’ with the help of software settings.
This setting is similar to ‘Hide notch’ mode, which is present in many smartphones already and lets you hide the notch by displaying black color on the top section of the display.
This mode has been a favorite among the folks who do not like notches. The space between both the camera cutouts is visible for a brief moment when you switch to a different notch layout.
Since the K30 series boasts an LCD display, it may not be able to produce the deep black shade that is otherwise possible with AMOLED display panels.
The presence of the LCD panel could be a dealbreaker since under unfavorable lighting conditions the gap between the two sensors could be visible and might spoil the overall experience. Do let us know what you think about this and does it impact your purchase decision?
