Xiaomi 12 Ultra likely to feature 5x periscope telephoto lens; may have fast wireless charging

Smartphone brand Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone -- Xiaomi 12 Ultra -- might come with a quad-camera setup and one of the lenses will be a 5x periscope camera.

According to GizmoChina, if the Xiaomi 12 Ultra gets a 5x periscope telephoto lens, it will be one of the first few phones to get it in the market.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution.

The report mentioned that there won't be a secondary screen like its predecessor. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a crazy fast 120W wired fast charging solution.

The phone may have fast wireless charging, similar to its sibling, the Xiaomi 12.

A recent report said that the smartphone will boast a 50MP main Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 48MP 2x zoom lens, a 48MP lens with 5x zooming capability and lastly a 48MP sensor with 10x zoom.

(With inpust from IANS)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:39 PM IST