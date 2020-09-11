Xbox Series X, Series S: Price in India, features and all you need to know about Microsoft's upcoming console

Microsoft on Wednesday said it will launch the next generation of gaming consoles Xbox Series S for $299 and Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10.

The pre-orders for both the gaming consoles with over 100 high-quality games will begin from September 22.

Here's all you need to know about the Xbox Series X, Series S:

Features:

Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice of what is available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One.

Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with a significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for the immersive gaming experience.

The console is designed to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations and it will deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way.

It will be powered by custom-designed AMD CPU based on Zen 2 and Radeon architecture.