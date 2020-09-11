Xbox Series X, Series S: Price in India, features and all you need to know about Microsoft's upcoming console

Microsoft on Wednesday said it will launch the next generation of gaming consoles Xbox Series S for $299 and Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10.
The pre-orders for both the gaming consoles with over 100 high-quality games will begin from September 22.
Here's all you need to know about the Xbox Series X, Series S:
Features:
Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice of what is available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One.
Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with a significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for the immersive gaming experience.
The console is designed to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations and it will deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way.
It will be powered by custom-designed AMD CPU based on Zen 2 and Radeon architecture.
Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is an all-digital, next-gen console designed to deliver everything that is core to next-generation gaming, faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds.
Xbox Series S also supports all the same next gen features including HDMI 2.1, frame rates up to 120fps, DirectX Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading.
It will also support Spatial Sound, including Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision via streaming media apps like Disney+, Vudu and Netflix at launch.
Price in India:
The Xbox Series X and Series S are priced at $499 and $299 in US respectively. In India, the Xbox Series X and Series S will cost Rs 49,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively.
The Xbox Game Pass community, which is now 10 million-strong, will become generally available for PC and Xbox App on September 17.
On day one, the users will be the first to enjoy next-gen versions of the most anticipated games of the year such as Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected and Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.
