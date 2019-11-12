Worried about recent hackings? 'Lockdown Lite' to help password protect your Android apps

The best way to password protect your phone is passcode or fingerprint scanner. But how can one lock their applications, this question always emerges. But this app will help you password protect any folder or application. 'Lockdown Lite' is the app which can be used to protect your applications.

According to reports. LockX by XDA Member _RedT_, or Lockdown Lite as it is known on the Google Play Store, is an app locker in its functionality. Lockdown Lite can lock any app on your phone, and can also prevent them from getting uninstalled. However, the standout feature on the app is its small size and negligible footprint, with the app coming in at just 1.32MB in size after installation on my OnePlus 7 Pro.

The app is very easy to setup and use. Lockdown Lite uses two permissions — Internet, for ads, and permission for fingerprint to enable the fingerprint unlock feature. You can use either PIN or Pattern lock as your base unlocking mechanism, and then enable fingerprint unlocking on top. For PIN, you can choose between 4, 5, or 6 digit PIN; and for pattern lock, you can choose between 3×3, 4×4, and 5×5 grids, and further customize it by choosing to not show the pattern line as you draw it.