World Mental Health Day: Apps for your mental well-being and cognitive thinking

There are wonderful ways to support and nourish your mental health. Today, technology offers us several solutions at the click of a button.

To celebrate World Mental Health Day (October 10), we have curated a list of apps that will not only help you maintain your mental health, but also improve your cognitive thinking.

Mindshift CBT-Anxiety Relief: It is a free app for self-help anxiety management. You can combat negativity, learn more about anxiety, improve your thinking skills, practice mindfulness, and unwind by using Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) methods. If you're looking for relief from stress, worry, and panic then this can be a good fit. This application also includes practising CBT and reduces the discomfort from phobias that you experience.

Available: Android, and iOS

Headspace: This app is intended to make your life more peaceful. The application offers a wide range of meditation sessions that last between three to 20 minutes for both beginners and experienced users. Key benefits include stress reduction, anxiety management, increased self-awareness, attention span, and reduction in age-related memory decline.

Available: Android, and iOS

ReliefLink: Initially developed as a suicide prevention application, it has found use as an excellent app for tracking mood by measuring everything relevant to the user's mental health. The app has a coping mechanism that comprises voice-recorded mindfulness, exercises, and music for relaxing in case the user suffers severe emotional stress. There is also a map that shows the user where the closest mental health treatment centres and therapists are located.

Available: iOS

CogniFit Brain Fitness: Improve cognitive abilities with games built by neuroscientists that are engaging and addictive. One can monitor their development and gain insights into their general brain health. The app adjusts the difficulty of each game to your profile and makes recommendations based on your results. Users who played the games for at least 20 minutes, two or three times each week, notice improvements.

Available: Android, and iOS

Happify: According to a study, the ability to overcome negative thoughts, express gratitude, manage stress, and empathise are necessary to lead a happier life. The app's quizzes, polls, and gratitude journal, along with a positive community, help us inculcate life-changing habits. The objective is to develop these abilities while making users happy and smart.

Available: iOS

NeuroNation-Brain Training: NeuroNation is a cognitive training app with 26 exercises and seven courses available in around eight languages. The app helps you to become more mentally alert, improve your memory, and think more quickly. Additionally, it enables you to compare your skills with those of individuals from other countries.

Available: Android, and iOS

