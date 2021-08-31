Who is Leah Lamarr? Know more about Clubhouse's September app icon

Audio-based social media platform Clubhouse's September app icon is comedian Leah Lamarr.

The company said that Leah has, in many ways, been an unofficial icon from the app for months now. "Her club 'Hot on the Mic' consistently hosts some of the most popular comedy rooms on Clubhouse, and her many of her 230,000+ followers can often be found in the audience of her real-world standup shows," the release said.

Lamarr told Hollywood Times that she is beyond grateful to have her face being used as the icon for the app. She calls the app her home as she spends most of her free time on it. The comedian added that she is using the platform to promote her "ever-growing, hilarious and supportive international comedy community".

When asked about her journey on Clubhouse, Lamarr said, "It all started in the pits of despair. A long time ago I got my heart broken into a million pieces. My friend Nicole Benham suggested I get on the app, nothing related to the breakup, no one knew where the app was going to go. Just knew it was poppin’ and people were on here constantly. Didn’t think about going comedy yet. It took 2 weeks before I became obsessed with being on here as often as possible."

The comedian says that coming into a room and starting conversations with thousands of people listening is like doing comedy with a mic in your hand to a live audience.

When asked about her club 'Hot on the Mic', Lamarr said, "There were lots of business rooms — not to forget the moan rooms, which are also business rooms — I would just tell jokes, not standup jokes, just lighthearted remarks in serious rooms. I didn’t realize how many followers I was getting...that's a lie, I was obsessively watching. But I was starting to realize I need to do comedy here. That’s when 'Hot On the Mic' was born, then I started doing stand up shows sporadically and with lots of friends... we have a very beautiful ecosystem of international comedians from around the world. I’m in awe of the progress we’ve made together."

Lamarr, who is inspired by people like Lizzy Caplan, says she would like to have a big, full life that lets her work with her friends.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse has started rolling out an iOS app update on Sunday that enables spatial audio support. The company has stated that the Android update will be "coming soon".

According to The Verge, this feature will work by introducing subtle spatial cues that position speakers on Clubhouse calls into three-dimensional space around a user's head. This will make the remote listening experience a better approximation of being in a room full of people. It works best with headphones, either Bluetooth or wired. Clubhouse even tweeted out a video allowing users to hear for themselves how it sounds.

Clubhouse's implementation of spatial audio first assigns a specific position to each speaker and then evenly distributes them around a room. It then applies HRTFs, or head-related transfer functions, similar to what we've seen used by Microsoft in the HoloLens to make it seem like you're in the centre of a conversation.

Clubhouse's implementation doesn't include head tracking like Apple's, which makes audio from Netflix and Apple TV Plus shows seem like it's coming from your playback device as you move your head.

Spatial audio is having a moment in 2021 after Apple embraced it across the company's product lines.

As per The Verge, Sony added 3D audio to the PS5 and followed the launch of the Amazon Echo Studio with its own object-based 360-degree speaker this year. Even Verizon is getting in on the game.

