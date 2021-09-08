When will iPhone 13 be launched? Buzz about new products as Apple announces virtual 'California Streaming' event for September 14

There might soon be another Apple smartphone available to users. The tech giant recently sent out invites for a virtual California Streaming' event that is also being viewed as the much anticipated launch date for the iPhone 13. The event is slated to take place on September 14, and may also see the launch of new Apple Watch and Airpod models. Speculative reports had earlier indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 models may debut later this year.

According to reports, Apple is expected to add four new smartphones to its existing lineup. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. A recent report claimed that prices for the upcoming phones will be increased to compensate for rising chip production costs.

The devices is said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini may have two rear camera lens placed diagonally. The the three rear-camera lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro meanwhile may come in different different sizes and sit inside a thicker bump. Features such as portrait mode for videos and astrophotography support have also been suggested.

As per a Bloomberg report from earlier in August, the new phones will include a faster A15 chip and a smaller display 'notch'. It may also get new screen technology for a faster refresh rate. Other possible features include a bigger battery, satellite technology support for sending emergency messages and an under-display Touch ID.

Apple may also launch Watch Series 7 with a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components. This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation.

