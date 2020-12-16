WhatsApp will not support these iOS and Android operating systems from 2021

Every year, WhatsApp ends support for older iOS and Android smartphones at the end of each calendar year. This year, it is being said that WhatsApp will end support for iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems (OS).

Users can check their OS version and update it if needed. To check your OS version, go to Settings, and check the information about your iPhone or Android Phone in the 'About Phone' tab.

WhatsApp is disabled on older OSs so that users can enjoy all the latest features of the messenger.