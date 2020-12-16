WhatsApp will not support these iOS and Android operating systems from 2021

Every year, WhatsApp ends support for older iOS and Android smartphones at the end of each calendar year. This year, it is being said that WhatsApp will end support for iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems (OS).
Users can check their OS version and update it if needed. To check your OS version, go to Settings, and check the information about your iPhone or Android Phone in the 'About Phone' tab.
WhatsApp is disabled on older OSs so that users can enjoy all the latest features of the messenger.
On Wednesday, WhatsApp Pay announced it is now live with State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for its up to 20 million users in India.
After two years of waiting, Facebook-owned WhatsApp payment service received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November to go live on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with over 160 supported banks.
WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million.
The peer-to-peer (P2P) payment feature is available now in 10 Indian regional language versions of WhatsApp.
