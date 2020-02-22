WhatsApp updates: Dark mode, Advanced search mode and more available for iOS

In an exclusive update for iOS users, WhatsApp has added long-awaited feature - Dark mode. Other features include background blur effect and the Advance Search mode. The iPhone users will be required to update their WhatsApp messenger to v2.20.30.25 beta version. Users can also access these features if they are members of Apple's TestFlight beta testing programme.

In the previous iOS update, the feature was reportedly available to limited users which is not the case in the latest update where Dark Mode is now widely available. With a redesigned WhatsApp logo, the app will now roll with a dark theme where users will witness dark bubbles, dark chat lists and much more.