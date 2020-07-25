WhatsApp to roll out multi-device support? All you need to know about the highly anticipated feature

WhatsApp is reportedly set to roll out a highly anticipated feature - multiple device support. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta, which was recently released for Android, consists code for the multiple device feature. The screenshots show the feature is named 'Linked Devices'.

The multiple device feature will allow WhatsApp users to log in with one account in different devices, without having to log out from the previous device.

One account can be signed in to four devices at one time, the report revealed.

However, the feature is under development and has not been made live yet, not even for the beta users. With that said, the feature is expected to roll out in the next few months.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out the QR code scanning feature on its Business application.

With that feature, consumers can reach businesses that have an official account on WhatsApp via these QR codes.

According to WhatsApp, this feature can help consumers to ask questions and get information on the business products.

Businesses around the world can use QR codes with the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API.

Consumers can scan a QR code to start a direct conversation with the business owners. In the chat, users can view business catalogs with the help of the messaging tools.