WhatsApp to release ‘disappearing messages’ feature soon: Here’s how it will work

The long wait of WhatsApp users for “Disappearing Messages” is likely to end soon with the Facebook-owned company set to release this feature with one of the upcoming updates.

A Wabetainfo report also revealed more details about “Disappearing Messages” feature of WhatsApp ahead of the release. According to the report, the feature will be available for iOS, Android, KaiOS, and Web/Desktop users but won’t be enabled by default has to be enabled manually. Users will be allowed to enable the feature any time they want.

However, contrary to previous reports, the feature will not allow users to customize the time and all the new messages will only expire after seven days. According to the source quoted in the report, users will lose the messages if they don't open the chats. However, it will remain visible if the notification panel has not been cleared.

“When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days. If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat,” Wabetainfo report said.

“Disappearing Messages” can also be backed up on Google Drive (for Android users) and iCloud (for iOS users) before disappearing and can be seen later. However, if a user plans to restore them from a backup, they won’t be able to do it.

WhatsApp will also allow users to forward or take a screenshot of the disappearing messages. It can also be saved to images and videos in the gallery/camera roll after enabling 'Save to Camera Roll' option.

Earlier reports said "Expiring Media" feature would allow a user to send a media file like image, video or GIF which would be automatically deleted after the recipient views it.

A previous wabetainfo.com report had said WhatsApp beta version did not have a timer and the file would automatically disappear from the recipient's phone after it is viewed.

With over 2 billion global users, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular social messaging apps.