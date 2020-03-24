WhatsApp to introduce new feature which helps verify forwarded messages

WhatsApp's new update might finally stop the spread of fake news and misinformation as the messaging platform is working on a cross-checking feature on forwarded messages.
WABetaInfo spotted this feature in WhatsApp's latest beta update. It allows the users to search for 'Frequently Forwarded Messages' on the web. The messages that have been frequently forwarded are labelled by WhatsApp, which indicated that the message might not be completely true.
A new magnifying glass icon is included with the forwarded message and tapping the icon, the user will be prompted a web search of the message text on Google.
While this feature is not available for WhatsApp public beta yet, the Facebook owned platform has confirmed that this feature is being tested and will be released in the future.
"We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This featuring is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
Earlier, a similar feature was being tested by WhatsApp, but instead of text messages, it was for images.
However, WhatsApp might roll out the feature for text messages and images both.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)