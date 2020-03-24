WhatsApp to introduce new feature which helps verify forwarded messages

WhatsApp's new update might finally stop the spread of fake news and misinformation as the messaging platform is working on a cross-checking feature on forwarded messages.

WABetaInfo spotted this feature in WhatsApp's latest beta update. It allows the users to search for 'Frequently Forwarded Messages' on the web. The messages that have been frequently forwarded are labelled by WhatsApp, which indicated that the message might not be completely true.

A new magnifying glass icon is included with the forwarded message and tapping the icon, the user will be prompted a web search of the message text on Google.

While this feature is not available for WhatsApp public beta yet, the Facebook owned platform has confirmed that this feature is being tested and will be released in the future.