WhatsApp to introduce 'Expiring Media' for Android users: Report

WhatsApp, one of the most popular social messaging apps, is working on a new feature which would let you send a media file across on the lines of Snapchat. Using the Expiring Media feature, the user can send a media file like image, video or GIF which would be automatically deleted after the recipient views it.

The feature is being Beta tested by WhatsApp and may be made available to Android users soon, wabetainfo.com reported.

While this may look like a feature borrowed from Snapchat, WhatsApp beta version does not have a timer and the file will automatically disappear from the recipient's phone after it is viewed.

Unlike Snapchat, there is also no screenshot alert for the sender.

With over 2 billion global users, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular social messaging apps.

The company may also reveal some new features like "Always Mute", "Catalogue Shortcut" along with "Media Guidelines", reports said.

WhatsApp has been introducing new privacy features recently and measures to curb fake news. Over the last few years, it has introduced special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times.

These two arrows help people know when they’ve received a message that was not written by close contact. Earlier this year, the company set limits on how many times they can be sent at once to maintain the private nature of WhatsApp.