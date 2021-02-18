WhatsApp to bring new logout feature, multi-device support: Here's all you need to know

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been the centre of controversy for quite some time over its privacy policies. And in order to retain users, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'log out' feature that will allow users to sign out of the app whenever they want.

According to reports, WhatsApp is continually working on new features and updates to lure users.

A popular website WABetaInfo that posts regular news about WhatsApp, first spotted the change. According to the website, WhatsApp will have a 'log out' feature that users have been demanding for quite some time now. Currently, for users wanting to take a break from app have to delete or uninstall it. The 'log out' feature is basic functionality that exists on a slew of other apps.