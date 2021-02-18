WhatsApp to bring new logout feature, multi-device support: Here's all you need to know

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been the centre of controversy for quite some time over its privacy policies. And in order to retain users, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'log out' feature that will allow users to sign out of the app whenever they want.
According to reports, WhatsApp is continually working on new features and updates to lure users.
A popular website WABetaInfo that posts regular news about WhatsApp, first spotted the change. According to the website, WhatsApp will have a 'log out' feature that users have been demanding for quite some time now. Currently, for users wanting to take a break from app have to delete or uninstall it. The 'log out' feature is basic functionality that exists on a slew of other apps.
According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will also remove the option to delete the account, along with bringing in the new logout feature. A video demonstration showed that the 'Delete Account' button would be replaced with the option to log out on the linked devices' interface of the app.
The new option will be available for iOS and Android versions of the app and work for both WhatsApp Messenger and Business versions.
Meanwhile, a report by Mashable stated that another WhatsApp feature called the 'Multi-Device support' has been spotted on WhatsApp beta version for iOS users.
This feature was also spotted by WABetaInfo, which revealed that "WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi-device - Multi-device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet. And multi-device with other devices where you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account."