WhatsApp testing new feature that helps to add contacts via QR codes

Washington D.C.: Instant messaging service WhatsApp's latest beta version lets you add contacts by scanning their QR codes.

According to The Verge, WABetaInfo reports that the feature, which is available in beta on both iOS and Android, can be found in the app's settings menu, where there are options to display your own code, as well as to scan other people's.

A QR code can also be revoked if it gets shared with someone whom you don't want to have your number. The feature of using QR codes is a much more convenient way of adding someone if you're with them in person.

The feature, although, is currently available in beta, and there's no word on when this feature may come to the main app.