WhatsApp Shopping button goes live in India: Here's all you need to know

Facebook has started rolling out a shopping button in WhatsApp. The button will allow users to shop products directly from WhatsApp. WhatsApp Shopping button will help people check out available products and make purchases right from a chat.

The tool will make it easier for people to discover a business' catalog so they know what goods or services it offers. "Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap," the company said in a statement.

WhatsApp says that the new button will make it easier for businesses to have their products discovered and this can in turn help increase sales.

More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business' catalog each month -- including more than 3 million in India.

WhatsApp says this new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button on business accounts. In order to find the voice call button, a user can simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call for the business account.

With the new WhatsApp feature users will now see a shopping button next to the business account’s profile. The button looks like a storefront icon. This marks a change from the earlier setting, where a user had to tap into the business’ profile to see the catalog. Tapping on the shopping button will open up the catalog and users will be able to browse through the items.

WhatsApp on November 6 had launched its Payments service in India. WhatsApp while rolling out the service said it is rolling out its payments services in India after receiving nod from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The payments service is based on UPI and will allow for direct bank transfer payments from WhatsApp itself.

WhatsApp said it is working with five banks in India - ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank - and people can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app.