WhatsApp rolls out new feature which allows business owners to reach customers using QR codes

After introducing QR codes to the Facebook-owned messenger, WhatsApp, in its latest update, has rolled out the QR code scanning feature on its Business application.

Consumers can reach businesses that have an official account on WhatsApp via these QR codes.

According to WhatsApp, this feature can help consumers to ask questions and get information on the business products,

In its official statement WhatsApp said, “QR codes are a digital front door that make opening a chat with a business as easy as possible. Previously when people came across an interesting business, they had to add its WhatsApp number to their contacts, one number at a time. Now, people simply can scan the QR code a business displays on its storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat."

Businesses around the world can use QR codes with the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API.

Consumers can scan a QR code to start a direct conversation with the business owners. In the chat, users can view business catalogs with the help of the messaging tools.

While the catalog feature was launched last year, WhatsApp claims over 40 million people view a business catalog on the app each month.

The catalogs will be made available as links which users can share on Facebook, Instagram, websites and many other platforms. One can simply copy the link and share it with their friends and family on Whatsapp, and other sites.