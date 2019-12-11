WhatsApp Dark Mode will have battery saver mode for Android 9 users: Report

Dark Mode for WhatsApp has been in the news for long and still it has not given any official updates. It’s still not clear how much time will WhatsApp take to perfect Dark Mode, but reports have now surfaced saying that Dark Mode will have battery saver mode for Android 9 users.
According to News18, for users with Android 9 or older versions of the operating system on their phones, WhatsApp's Dark Mode feature will be automatically tied to their smartphones' battery levels. Dark Mode will be automatically enabled when your smartphone is running on low battery and disabled when it has enough charge. This feature will most probably be called “Set by Battery Saver”.
There will be total three options for activating the dark mode. The light theme would offer a white background. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates.
The third option, which is `Set by Battery Saver`, dark mode would be activated only when the smartphone`s battery level drops below a certain point. This third option is said to be available only for smartphones running on Android 9.0 or older.
WhatsApp dark theme comes with a dark grey background and the text highlighted in white colour. Light theme is essentially a lighter version of the dark theme. Meanwhile, users will be able to choose between light and dark theme according to their preference.
