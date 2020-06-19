What #BoycottChineseProducts? OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes after its launch on Amazon

OnePlus 8 Pro, the latest from the China-based smartphone maker, was sold out within minutes after its launch on Amazon. It has come as a surprise for many because of the ongoing trend to #BoycottChineseProducts after the violent border clash between India and its neighbour, which resulted in casualties for both sides.

While the smartphone, which is nearly half the price of Apple iPhone and offers almost the same features, was quickly sold out on Amazon. And, on the other end, #BoycottChineseProducts was among the top trends on Twitter in India with many even taking to the streets to protest against China's Xi Jinping.

India's reliance on Chinese 'goods' is fairly visible, as our purchases in the previous financial year accounted to more than $60 billion, reports BloombergQuint. Beijing's trade with New Delhi itself accounts to nearly $50 billion.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the nation will reduce its dependence on imports.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Ramdas Athawale has called for a ban of Chinese food and hotels in India, amid the rising tensions between the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "China is a deceitful country. India should boycott all Chinese goods. Chinese food and Chinese food hotels should be banned in India!"

It is unsure if Athawale was referring to the actual Chinese cuisine -which is rarely ever found in India- or the quintessential Indian Chinese.

As much as Indian restaurants boast of having a dedicated Chinese section in their menus, much to our disappointment, the deep fried chicken dipped in a spicy concoction of soy sauce and schezwan sauce is as Indian as Golden caramel latte.