Web 3.0's Pocket Network processed over 1 bn relays daily

Relay infrastructure middleware protocol Pocket Network, which provides blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 40k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, today announced its protocol has processed a record number of relays, nearing the benchmark of one billion daily.

Relays have doubled week-over-week and Pocket is nearing one billion daily relays, ten times the 100 million average daily relays Pocket was averaging in November.

In just the last week alone, Pocket has had more relays than it did for the whole month of December, the platform announced, in a statement issued here.

“Robust blockchains require robust decentralized infrastructure, and we’re glad that we’ve been able to serve the demands of growing blockchain ecosystems,” said Michael O'Rourke, CEO and Founder at Pocket Network. “Relays drive the growth of our full node infrastructure, which in turn creates a more resilient and secure network.”

New blockchains and app integrations continue to switch to the decentralized global infrastructure provided by Pocket. Harmony and Polygon alone are driving hundreds of millions of relays across Pocket.

The statement added that with its sustained growth, Pocket is proving the demand for decentralized web3 infrastructure and that this demand is agnostic to market conditions, and will continue to be a mainstay in a bear or bull market.

"In addition, liquidity channels will open up as its protocol becomes more undeniable in terms of industry utility, where they are replacing middlemen with middleware, and where they continue to eat up the inherent inefficiencies in the current way the crypto industry is supported by cloud computing and hosting providers. Being cheaper, faster, and better has been the winning formula to Pocket's scale and dominance," Pocket Network stated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:20 PM IST