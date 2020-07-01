'We place highest importance on user privacy': CEO Kevin Mayer after Modi govt bans Tiktok in India

Following India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok, CEO of the video-sharing platform Kevin Mayer addressed the Indian employees in a statement that was posted on the company website.
"TikTok continues to and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," says Mayer, adding that the company will continue to support the Indian creator community.
The creator managers are reaching out to "top creators" to assure them of company's efforts.
Tiktok India had the workforce of 2,000 people, and Mayer has assured that the company will do "everything in power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities."
Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.
While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.
On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes popular apps such as Tiktok, and many others.
Narendra Modi's government on Monday said that it has banned 59 mobile apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."
The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.
