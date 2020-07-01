'We place highest importance on user privacy': CEO Kevin Mayer after Modi govt bans Tiktok in India

Following India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok, CEO of the video-sharing platform Kevin Mayer addressed the Indian employees in a statement that was posted on the company website.

"TikTok continues to and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," says Mayer, adding that the company will continue to support the Indian creator community.

The creator managers are reaching out to "top creators" to assure them of company's efforts.

Tiktok India had the workforce of 2,000 people, and Mayer has assured that the company will do "everything in power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities."