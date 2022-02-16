WazirX Co-Founder, SuperGaming announce launch of Tegro, Web3 games ecosystem marketplace

Tegro, a complete Web3 games ecosystem is a new initiative by Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of WazirX, cryptocurrency marketplaces and Indian game developer SuperGaming. Tegro is a complete Web3 games ecosystem empowering players, game developers, and investors to unlock the potential of Web3 in the best possible way — sustainable, transparent, and fair, according to the company.

Siddharth Menon, co-founder of Tegro, said, "Mobile games disrupted the games industry and Web3 games could be an even bigger disruption. Web3 games will be the next paradigm shift in gaming, opening new economic and creative opportunities for players, and have the potential to unlock a 2 trillion dollar market.”

However, Web3 games need to be built in a way that respects players and keeps them engaged while still onboarding institutional investors and traders who would grow this economic opportunity. Most existing Web3 games and by extension their economies don’t put players at the center of this opportunity, the company said in a press statement. Hence, the SuperGaming’s expertise with over 300 million players and nearly 100 games comes into play. These include recent hits like MaskGun and Silly Royale as well as the upcoming battle royale game, Indus.

“At SuperGaming, we make games that people play for years,” said Roby John, co-founder of Tegro. “We see Web3 technologies as complementary to our player-first ethos, allowing us to produce new creative and economic opportunities for them. With the potential of Web3 games and Tegro, we can do so in a way that’s sustainable, fair, and transparent for all.”

Tegro is founded on the idea that digital worlds will be investable asset classes in the coming decade. These digital worlds require a foundation which protects players and empowers investors in navigating this new paradigm of games. The company will solve for this with:

Tegro markets for players and institutional investors

Sustainable economy templates for game devs created by experts

Game asset stats to help you trade and invest better

Tegro’s Web3 games roadmap includes the Tegro marketplace, market SDKs, asset stats and APIs crafted by a founding team with deep experience in making games and designing economies for a global audience, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:11 PM IST