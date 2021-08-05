Want your WhatsApp photo or video to disappear after being viewed once? Here's how to send 'self-destructing' messages

Nearly two years after rolling out a 'disappearing messages' feature for groups and personal chat, WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that planning to release a feature that allows users to send messages that could only be viewed once. The Snapchat-style feature was confirmed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in June, and reports indicate that the Facebook-owned messaging platform will be rolling out the feature this week.

The 'view once' feature will enable users to share photos and videos that can only be seen once by the recipient. Once it has been opened, it will 'disappear' and become inaccessible. WhatsApp has pitched it as a safer way to share sensitive information.

According to the WhatsApp website, such media will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery section. They cannot be forwarded, saved, starred or shared in any other way. If it is not opened within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire from the chat. View once media can be restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of back up. If the photo or video has already been opened, the media will not be included in the backup and can’t be restored.

You must select view once media each time you want to send a view once photo or video. Here's how you turn on the view once option:

For