Wallpaper Dimming and Doodle background: WhatsApp rolls out new features in latest update

In its new beta update for Android, WhatsApp has rolled out two key changes to the chat background wallpapers. Users can tweak the chat wallpapers opacity, and add or remove the messenger's signature doodle chat wallpaper.

As revealed by WABetaInfo, these features are currently under beta testing and will be available to all WhatsApp users in the near future.

According to the source, the feature is called 'Wallpaper Dimming'. It appears at the bottom of WhatsApp's chat wallpaper editing screen. Using a slider, users can increase of decrease the opacity of the chat wallpaper as per their liking for a more personalised experience while using the messenger.

In its previous beta update for Android, WABetaInfo noted that the messenger is giving users the ability to add or remove its signature doodle chat background.

The new features may allow users to change the doodle colour as per their liking once the update is out of its beta stage.