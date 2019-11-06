Vodafone launches mind-boggling Rs 39 talktime and data plan - find out more

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid all-rounder plan for Rs. 39 that provides voice and data benefits along with a validity extension. Users get Rs. 30 as talk time for the validity period of 28 days. After that, Rs. 9 is given as additional talk time and is valid for a week. The plan also provides 100 MB data.

The new scheme is available on Vodafone India's website, but may not be available for your location as it is reportedly still in a trial phase.

Last year, minimum prepaid recharge plans were introduced wherein users have to recharge their connection at least once in every 28 days to keep the number active, failing which both incoming and outgoing calls are halted (within a few days).

Vodafone currently has a variety of prepaid all-rounder plans starting with 3-day and 7-day packs for Rs. 15 and Rs. 29 respectively. Very similar to the new pack is the Rs. 35 plan which comes with a 28-day validity and Rs. 26 talktime plus 100 MB data. Other all-rounder plans under Rs. 100 are the 28-day packs which come for Rs. 95 and Rs. 65 and Rs. 69. The prices may vary slightly depending on your location.