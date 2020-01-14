Vivo's APEX 2020 concept phone arriving at MWC Barcelona

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Vivo is set to show off its APEX 2020 concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona between February 23 and 24, promoting the concept phone with the slogan "Empower the Next" according to a leaked invite sent to the press.

This makes it the third year that the smartphone player has showcased an APEX concept phone at the event.

Vivo's previous APEX concept smartphones have all been hugely impressive tech showcases.

The first APEX concept in early 2018 presented a nearly bezel-less phone with the first in-display fingerprint scanner. Last year, the APEX 2019 had a fingerprint scanner that worked from anywhere within the display and a body without any holes, GSMArena reported on Monday.

Vivo arrived in Barcelona last year with the APEX 2019. It wasn't as impressive as the previous APEX smartphone.

The concept showed how a under-display fingerprint sensor could recognize your finger anywhere on the display. Instead of just in a small spot at the bottom of the display.