Vivo V21 5G to launch in India on April 29

The upcoming smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch, 800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 8GB RAM, the report said.

The smartphone will house a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone will include a 44MP selfie camera with OIS.

On the software front, the Vivo V21 5G will run Android 11 (Funtouch OS 11.x) and will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. According to the report, the device will measure 7.29mm in thickness, weigh 176g and will be available in three colors -- sunset dazzle, dusk blue, arctic white.