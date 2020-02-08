Vivo plans to open 250 retail stores by year-end in India

The Experience centre will be a one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers across Thane/Mumbai to experience product features in a meaningful way. Featuring an interactive touch-enabled LED screen, where customers view and compare features, the flagship experience centre shall truly offer a delightful experience to the customers. It also houses dedicated Gaming, VR and Customer Interaction zones, which will allow smartphone enthusiasts to meaningfully engage with Vivo products and experience the cutting-edge technology in an immersive environment.

· Accessory and IoT zone: The entire range of Vivo accessories and smart devices will be displayed in this zone to complement the Vivo phone buying experience.

· Gaming experience zone: In this zone, consumers will get a chance to experience the Ultra Game Mode wherein users can customize and tweak the settings of each individual game to improve their overall gaming experience and save battery life. These include the ability to selectively block calls, hide notifications, and more.

· VR and photo zone: In this zone, consumers will get a chance to experience the exceptional AI-powered photography process of Vivo devices.

Customers can also enjoy 10% assured cashback on all bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards & EMI on all phones above INR 10,000 till February 29.

The Vivo Experience centre is conveniently located at Shop number 3, Ashar Millennia building, Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbavdi, Thane, Maharashtra.

Vivo clocked an overall 24.7% market share (vol) in December 2019 making it the no.1 offline brand in the country. vivo India has recently completed five glorious years in the country and will continue to build a strong foundation to create a successful long-term brand in India and continuously bring value proposition products backed by an aggressive marketing strategy.