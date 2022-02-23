VingaJoy launches SP-12 Jerry Series Wireless Speaker for Rs 1,199

VingaJoy, mobile accessories and electronic brands, has announced the launch of its all-new VingaJoy SP-12 Jerry Series Wireless Speaker in India, which is priced at Rs 1,199. It has been introduced with an easy to carry, with an ergonomic look that you would love to take along with you, it said in a statement.

SP-12 is a modern mini speaker, compatible and convenient to use with easy plug-in and play features in order to enjoy some good music at your home or a party. It has some unique and extraordinary features such as portable design allowing users to carry this masterpiece at any place, TF card support, crystal clear and dynamic sound, 4 to 5 hours of playback time, stereo speaker with multi-connectivity option via Bluetooth, AUX and USB cable, volume controller, in-built FM radio, 100HZ to 20 kHz frequency response, and 10-meters of connection distance.

VingaJoy SP-12 portable speaker can directly play music from your mobile and all kinds of audio devices through USB cable and can be connected to a desktop or a laptop through AUX connectivity. Its great compatibility and bundle of features enhance the standard of portable speakers. It has a Scrolling button to adjust volume and manage the music. VingaJoy understands the user's needs and hence, has extended every possible limit to provide a stable battery backup with the help of an in-built rechargeable battery.

The speaker is available in 5 different colours (Blue, Red, Yellow, Black, Sky Blue) so you can pick the one you like most.

Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “Jerry Series Wireless Speaker is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. The Bluetooth Speaker looks good, feels good, sounds great and is enriched with features that meet the expectations of our customers. After inculcating the idea of doing something out-of-the-box and launching this product, we are excited to look forward to our customers' response as they would accept the product wholeheartedly.”

Available with 6 months' warranty, VingaJoy SP -12 JERRY SERIES Wireless Speaker will be available at your nearest retail store as well as online platforms, the company said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:01 PM IST